StableXSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $433.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $433.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,075.72 or 0.99508338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.51 or 0.00539609 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

