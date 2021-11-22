Staker (STR) Trading 55% Lower Over Last Week

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Staker has traded 55% lower against the dollar. Staker has a total market cap of $2,001.27 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Staker Coin Profile

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

