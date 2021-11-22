Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.91) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.88 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 454.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.65. The company has a market capitalization of £13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

