Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Achieves $197.87 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $197.87 million and $299.82 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

