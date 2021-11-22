StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $185.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.58 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $712.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.46 million to $720.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $736.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StarTek by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $184.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

