State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 20,065 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.82, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VG. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

