State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,717,000 after acquiring an additional 127,671 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $146.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $148.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments.

