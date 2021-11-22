State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.59 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,812 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $989,896. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

