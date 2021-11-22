State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.74 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,608,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

