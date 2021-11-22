State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.03 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,064,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after buying an additional 625,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $111.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.