State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.71.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.