State Street Corp Buys Shares of 4,474,970 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $37,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.19 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 1.05 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.40 and a 200 day moving average of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.95.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

