State Street Corp Grows Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Tucows worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tucows by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Tucows by 87.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tucows by 27.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tucows by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $88.32 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.