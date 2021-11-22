State Street Corp Has $16.15 Million Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $39.04 on Monday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $899.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

