State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

CRSR stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.04. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

