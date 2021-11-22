State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,412 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 101,295 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.57% of Canadian Solar worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

