State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 973,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Shares of CD opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.