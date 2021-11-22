State Street Corp Sells 62,178 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 3,557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Luxfer stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

