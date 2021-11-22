Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0933

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $323.82 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

