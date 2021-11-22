Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

STL stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $84,570,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 976.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,718,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,894,000 after buying an additional 1,558,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

