Steven J. Demetriou Sells 98,739 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $148.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

