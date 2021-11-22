Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Sells $291,842.02 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50.

NYSE:STC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.29. 124,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

