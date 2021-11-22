Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stockland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

STKAF stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Stockland has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

