StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in StoneCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

