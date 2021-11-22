StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday after Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $17.00. Bradesco Corretora currently has an underperform rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 77,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,074,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

