Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,451 shares of company stock worth $17,197,033. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $342.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.71 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

