Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,067,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 141,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $113.24 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.