Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Southern by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 59,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 68,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.