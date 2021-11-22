Stonnington Group LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $776.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $758.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $507.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,918 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

