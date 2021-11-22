Stonnington Group LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.