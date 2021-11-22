Stonnington Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 95.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

