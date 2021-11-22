Stonnington Group LLC Sells 775 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,486,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.