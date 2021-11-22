Storj Hits Market Cap of $682.83 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $682.83 million and $233.93 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,431,757 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

