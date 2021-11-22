Strong 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.20 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $564.94 or 0.00988198 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $78.11 million and $13.20 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.30 or 0.07228229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,098.35 or 0.99876674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

