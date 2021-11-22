Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAX. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.17. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

