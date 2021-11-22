Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $2,392,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

