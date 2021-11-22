Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
