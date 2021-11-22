SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.7% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 321,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 73,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. 2,733,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.