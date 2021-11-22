Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

SHO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

