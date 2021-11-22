Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. Surgery Partners posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $69.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,884,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

