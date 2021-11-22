Swap Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Swap has a total market cap of $663,768.84 and $546.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,375,008 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

