SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKH. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a d rating to an a rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SWK stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SWK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SWK by 135.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

