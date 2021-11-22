TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €26.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.00 ($30.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEG shares. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €26.97 ($30.65). 513,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($33.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

