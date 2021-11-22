Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.97. The company had a trading volume of 265,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,800. The stock has a market cap of $658.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

