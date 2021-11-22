Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Earns Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.88.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.73. 503,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $657.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

