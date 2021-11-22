Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 50,000 Shares

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLIS opened at $4.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $97,337,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 424,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $2,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 154,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.