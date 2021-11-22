Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

TLIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut Talis Biomedical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $4.49 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLIS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

