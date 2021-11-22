Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,752 shares of company stock worth $1,304,543 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

