Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.16. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 27,444 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on TGB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.98.

The firm has a market cap of $626.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 36,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 58,677 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

