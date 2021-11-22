TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,623,150.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 157,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,241. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TechTarget by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

