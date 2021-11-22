TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,623,150.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 157,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,241. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TechTarget by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
