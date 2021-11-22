Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.26.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $116.89 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.